FairGame Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. FairGame has a market cap of $12.74 million and $13.97 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, FairGame has traded 387.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001518 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005067 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000050 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00042255 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.