Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Index Venture Associates V Ltd

Index Venture Associates V Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,524,778 shares during the quarter. Farfetch comprises approximately 10.0% of Index Venture Associates V Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Index Venture Associates V Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Farfetch by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Farfetch by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $39.72. 26,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,792,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 3.24. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $523.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.74 million. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTCH. Wedbush assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.85.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

