Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sets New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $56.46 and last traded at $56.46, with a volume of 48623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.66.

Specifically, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,265 shares of company stock valued at $178,774 and sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

The company has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

