Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Up 7.9%

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) shot up 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.47 and last traded at $48.29. 172,514 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,460,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSLY. William Blair lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $132,773.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at $18,003,193.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $3,444,957. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,659,000 after buying an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,272,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,644,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after buying an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,433,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,450,000 after purchasing an additional 294,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

