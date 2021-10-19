FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) released its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FBK. Truist reduced their target price on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

