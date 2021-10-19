FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,678,099 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 140,120 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of FedEx worth $500,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 980.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after acquiring an additional 895,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $228,625,000 after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after acquiring an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after acquiring an additional 250,579 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $228.68. The stock had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,957. The company has a market cap of $60.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

