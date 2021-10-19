FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.750-$21.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FDX opened at $227.98 on Tuesday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FedEx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of FedEx worth $554,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

