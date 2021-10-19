Feellike (FLL) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,301.49 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00065336 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00099909 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,411.43 or 1.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,777.55 or 0.05982954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

