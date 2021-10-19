Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 167,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.46% of Ferro worth $26,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ferro by 962.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,424 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Ferro by 2,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,850 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ferro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,033,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.55. Ferro Co. has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

