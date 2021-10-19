Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,361.11 ($30.85).

Shares of LON:FEVR opened at GBX 2,490 ($32.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,321.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,418.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

