Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Position Trimmed by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned about 0.30% of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $50.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.59.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.