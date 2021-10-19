Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIS opened at $123.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 878.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.33 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.48.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

