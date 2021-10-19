Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $44.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

