Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,364,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,397 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $281,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.46.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

