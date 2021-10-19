Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Raised to C$15.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 67.22% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price target on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Shares of Filo Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,999. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,634,400.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.