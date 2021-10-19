Financial Survey: Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Berry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Berry shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Berry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Berry pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 136.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Berry is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Berry has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Berry and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berry 1 2 2 0 2.20 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 15 2 2.86

Berry presently has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential downside of 23.98%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $199.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.17%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Berry.

Profitability

This table compares Berry and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berry -33.93% 2.99% 1.49% Pioneer Natural Resources 3.49% 7.67% 4.66%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Berry and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berry $523.83 million 1.31 -$262.89 million $0.56 15.27 Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.93 -$200.00 million $1.64 115.81

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Berry. Berry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Berry on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E. Texas), Utah (Uinta) and Colorado (Piceance). The Company’s operations are conducted in the continental United States. In December 2013, Linn Energy LLC and Linn Co, LLC (Linn Co) announced the completion of the merger between LinnCo and Berry Petroleum Company (Berry), where LinnCo had acquired all of Berry’s interest.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

