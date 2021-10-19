Financial Survey: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) versus Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Omnitek Engineering (OTCMKTS:OMTK) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.55 billion 1.20 -$56.00 million $0.97 112.27 Omnitek Engineering $880,000.00 1.92 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Omnitek Engineering has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Visteon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Visteon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of Omnitek Engineering shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Visteon and Omnitek Engineering, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 4 4 4 0 2.00 Omnitek Engineering 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $114.90, suggesting a potential upside of 5.51%. Given Visteon’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than Omnitek Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Omnitek Engineering’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 1.00% 14.96% 3.44% Omnitek Engineering -36.10% N/A -33.33%

Risk & Volatility

Visteon has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnitek Engineering has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visteon beats Omnitek Engineering on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

About Omnitek Engineering

Omnitek Engineering Corp. engages in the development and sale of proprietary technology to convert diesel engines to an alternative fuel, natural gas engines and complementary products. Its product application includes stationary applications, global transportation industry, which includes light commercial vehicles, minibuses, heavy-duty-trucks, municipal buses, as well as rail and marine applications. The company was founded on May 2001 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

