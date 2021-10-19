Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF)’s stock price was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average is $0.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 6.58%.

Findev, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the financing of property during the development or redevelopment process. It focuses on lending to residential and retail development projects within the Greater Toronto Area. The company was founded by Gavriel State on November 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

