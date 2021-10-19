Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:FC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$14.86. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 44,164 shares.

Separately, TD Securities started coverage on Firm Capital Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price for the company.

The company has a market cap of C$468.80 million and a PE ratio of 16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.88.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

In other Firm Capital Mortgage Investment news, Director Morris Fischtein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.27, for a total transaction of C$152,714.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Company Profile (TSE:FC)

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans; and various types of lending facilities to mortgage brokers.

