First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Short Interest Update

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBP. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 731.0% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 513.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $17,106,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBP stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

