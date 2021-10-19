First Bank (FRBA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

Shares of FRBA stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.30. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $282.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Bank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 285.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,126 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of First Bank worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

FRBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.