First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.81.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price target on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

FCR.UN opened at C$18.14 on Tuesday. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$11.59 and a twelve month high of C$18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$17.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.77. The stock has a market cap of C$3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.34.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

