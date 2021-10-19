First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,386 shares.The stock last traded at $833.80 and had previously closed at $856.21.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.14. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. The company had revenue of $480.54 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

