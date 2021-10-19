First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 54,386 shares.The stock last traded at $833.80 and had previously closed at $856.21.
Several equities research analysts have commented on FCNCA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $858.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $843.14. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCNCA)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.
