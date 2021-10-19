First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.03%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.14. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCF. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,180 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.55% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $7,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

