First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,078,534 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,154 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.16% of First Financial Bankshares worth $151,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,853,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $680,607,000 after purchasing an additional 194,029 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,197,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,979,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,378,000 after acquiring an additional 173,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,147,000 after acquiring an additional 67,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,703,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $47.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.