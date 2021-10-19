First Foundation (FFWM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. On average, analysts expect First Foundation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Foundation alerts:

NASDAQ FFWM opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.18. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other First Foundation news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,536.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Foundation stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 3,159.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,304 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.