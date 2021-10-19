First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,286,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,147 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of First Horizon worth $22,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 29,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 161,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.30.

FHN opened at $16.73 on Tuesday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.00.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

