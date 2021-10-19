First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK stock opened at $40.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

