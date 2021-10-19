First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $12.11

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.11, but opened at $12.75. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 54,756 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AG. TD Securities cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 31.7% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 51,775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 41.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,334 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $18,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

