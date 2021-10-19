First Merchants (FRME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.17 million. On average, analysts expect First Merchants to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. First Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Merchants stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,033 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of First Merchants worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James reduced their price target on First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

