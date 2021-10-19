First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. 21,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,575. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.69. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.71 and a 12 month high of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,202 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $8,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

