First Quantum Minerals (FM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect First Quantum Minerals to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

TSE FM opened at C$29.98 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$12.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.80.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

