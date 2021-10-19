First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$36.00 at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$33.09.

TSE:FM traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$30.42. 1,089,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,154. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.76. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$12.40 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

