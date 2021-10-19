First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR) Shares Down 0%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAAR)’s share price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 14,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 17,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10.

