First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTHI) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.22. 5,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 12,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.