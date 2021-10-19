First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCS)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.81. 342,876 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 380,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.20.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.