First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Trading 0.3% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.09 and last traded at $36.94. 6,216 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 15,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.85.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.