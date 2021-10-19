First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI) Shares Up 3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:FDNI)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.18 and last traded at $44.18. 19,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 30,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69.

