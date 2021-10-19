First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLS) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.18 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 328,428 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 281,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.10.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

