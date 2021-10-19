First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Shares Down 0.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.53 and last traded at $13.55. 20,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 23,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.32.

