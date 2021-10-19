First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FJP) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.21 and last traded at $52.05. 3,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 2,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.78.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46.

