First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FTC) traded up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $117.34 and last traded at $116.97. 15,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 50,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.39.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.07 and its 200 day moving average is $109.03.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.