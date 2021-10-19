First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) Trading Up 0.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FNX) was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.47 and last traded at $102.14. Approximately 14,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 40,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average is $98.97.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.