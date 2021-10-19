First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) Trading 0.6% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXO) traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.48 and last traded at $34.48. 122,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 97,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.