First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Trading Up 0.6%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG)’s share price was up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

