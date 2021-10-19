First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXN) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.82. 15,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 46,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.