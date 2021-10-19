First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) Trading 1.2% Higher

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXH) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. 1,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.53.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.