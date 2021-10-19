First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) Trading Up 1.2%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXL) was up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.49 and last traded at $68.21. Approximately 3,551 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 13,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

