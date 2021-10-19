First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 711,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the September 15th total of 581,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 350.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,413,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.98. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,795. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.95. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

