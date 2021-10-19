First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Sets New 1-Year High at $130.98

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.98 and last traded at $130.77, with a volume of 205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.04.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 34.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 11.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 704.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 54,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

